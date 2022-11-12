Schuster’s 3 TDs lead North Dakota past South Dakota, 28-19

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw three straight touchdown passes to propel North Dakota to a 28-19 win over South Dakota in a Missouri Valley Conference battle. Shuster hit Bo Belquist from two-yards out with 10 seconds left in the first half to give the Fighting Hawks the lead, 14-13, at intermission, then went back to Belquist for a 3-yard touchdown and found Isaiah Smith on an 11-yard strike to take a 28-13 lead after three quarters.

