Shough, rushing attack boosts Texas Tech over Kansas 43-28

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech outlasted the Kansas Jayhawks 43-28 on Saturday night backed by a two touchdown day by Tyler Shough. Shough went 16-for-25 for 246 yards and a touchdown in his first start since the opening week of the season. Texas Tech totaled 506 yards, 260 yards came on the ground. Bean went 17-for-28 for 270 yards and three passing touchdowns with a rushing score in his fourth start of the season. Devin Neel rushed for 190 yards just a week after rushing for 224 yards against Oklahoma State. Kansas accumulated 525 yards and 293 came through the passing game.

