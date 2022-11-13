Alker claims Schwab Cup by finishing 3rd behind Harrington

PHOENIX (AP) — Steven Alker shot 3-under 68 to finish third behind record-setting Padraig Harrington in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, completing his climb from career journeyman to champion of the PGA Tour Champions. Harrington needed to win and have Alker finish outside the top five to claim the season-long Charles Schwab Cup in his second season on the 50-and-over tour. The 51-year-old Irishman took care of the winning by shooting 6-under 65 at Phoenix Country Club. Harrington finished at 27-under 257 to break the PGA Tour Champions 72-hole record of 258 set by Tom Lehman at the 2012 Schwab Cup Championship. The 27 under matches the record set by Jack Nicklaus at the 1990 Kaulig Companies Championship.

