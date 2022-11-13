Brown leads balanced Missouri to 82-53 win over Lindenwood

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead Missouri to an 82-53 victory over Lindenwood. Noah Carter had a team-high 14 points and Deandre Gholston scored 11 points as did Nick Honor. Chris Childs scored 19 points for Lindenwood. Brandon Trimble and Keenon Cole scored 12 each. Missouri held Lindenwood without a point in one 4 1/2-minute stretch of the second half, extending an 11-point lead to 23 points at 71-48 with 5 minutes remaining. Missouri led 28-21 before Honor hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Carter dunked for a 36-21 lead with about 2 minutes left in the first half. The Tigers led 40-25 at the break.

