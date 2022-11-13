Dortmund plans talks on Bellingham’s future after World Cup

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund is planning to hold talks with England midfielder Jude Bellingham about his future after the World Cup. Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke tells Bild TV that the German club would not be able to win a bidding war over Bellingham with the biggest European clubs. Watzke says Dortmund will deal “pleasantly and reasonably” with Bellingham and his family regardless of whether he chooses to stay at the club or seek a move. The 19-year-old midfielder has been with Dortmund since 2020 and remains under contract until 2025. Bellingham is in England manager Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup.

