Džeko double as Inter downs Atalanta ahead of Juve vs. Lazio

MILAN (AP) — A superb performance from Edin Džeko helped Inter Milan come from behind to win 3-2 at Atalanta and close in on second spot. An Ademola Lookman penalty had given Atalanta the lead but Džeko netted twice and a José Luis Palomino own goal secured the win for Inter. The Nerazzurri moved up to fourth place. They are level on points with second-placed Lazio and AC Milan, which were both playing later. Atalanta remains sixth. Four of the five teams below Napoli are facing each other hoping to put pressure on the runaway Serie A leader. Lazio visits fourth-place Juventus later.

