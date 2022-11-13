Grifo’s hat trick fires Freiburg to 2nd as Bundesliga pauses

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — The last Bundesliga game before a long World Cup break brought plenty of drama as Vincenzo Grifo scored a hat trick in the opening 20 minutes to fire Freiburg to a 4-1 win over Union Berlin and up to second place. Bayern Munich goes into the two-month break with a four-point advantage over Freiburg. Union is fifth and winless in three games after leading the league in recent weeks before Bayern’s resurgence. Eintracht Frankfurt is fourth after dropping points in a 1-1 draw at Mainz.

