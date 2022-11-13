Ings scores 2 as Aston Villa rallies to beat Brighton 2-1

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Aston Villa recovered from a goal conceded in the opening minute to earn its first away victory of the season by beating Brighton 2-1 to hand new manager Unai Emery a second straight Premier League win. Danny Ings scored both goals for Villa. He equalized with a first-half penalty and then netted the winner in the 54th minute with a low deflected shot that snuck inside the near post. Emery has now overseen league wins over Manchester United and Brighton since taking over from Steven Gerrard.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.