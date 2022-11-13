Kunc, Osummiyi spark Iowa State’s 80-43 win over NC A&T

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Aljaz Kunc scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Osun Osummiyi added 16 points and Iowa State cruised to an 80-43 win over North Carolina A&T. Kunc scored 12 points in the first half when the Cyclones took a 39-16 lead. It was 20-12 when the Aggies made their last field goal, getting outscored 19-4. The Aggies shot even worse in the second half (24%) and finished with 19 turnovers and was a minus 19 on the boards, including a 17-5 difference on the offensive end. Kam Woods led the Aggies with 17 points

