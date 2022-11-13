Martinez, No. 19 Arizona women beat CSU Northridge 87-47

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Esmery Martinez didn’t miss a shot and scored 15 points to help No. 19 Arizona beat Cal State Northridge 87-47. The Wildcats scored 28 of the final 30 first-quarter points to take a 22-point lead into the second and led by at least 30 throughout the second half. Martinez went 6 for 6 from the field, including one 3-pointer, and made each of her two free-throw attempts. Kailyn Gilbert added 16 points, Cate Reese and Maya Nnaji scored 14 apiece and Jade Loville 12 for Arizona (2-0). Jordyn Jackson scored 12 points for Northridge. Tess Amundsen and Michelle Duchemin added 10 points apiece.

