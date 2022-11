MONACO (AP) — Morocco’s Amine Harit appears doubtful for the World Cup after the Marseille midfielder came off on a stretcher during his side’s 3-2 win at Monaco in the French league. The 25-year-old Harit has made 16 international appearances for his country. He fell down clutching his left knee following a challenge with Monaco defender Axel Disasi early in the second half at Stade Louis II.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.