No. 2 Stanford women easily defeat Portland 87-47
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Haley Jones had 17 points and Cameron Brink added 12 to help No. 2 Stanford rout Portland 87-47 on Sunday. Stanford (4-0), which led by as many as 43 points, has not lost to a West Coast Conference team since falling at Gonzaga in 2018. . Stanford as not lost to a West Coast Conference team since falling at Gonzaga in 2018. Liana Kaitu’u led Portland with 13 points in the Pilots’ first loss of the season after opening with a pair of consecutive wins.