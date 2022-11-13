QBs Stafford, Murray ruled out for Cards’ visit to LA

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray will not play in the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams also will be without their starting left tackles at SoFi Stadium with Alaric Jackson and D.J. Humphries both ruled out because of injuries. John Wolford is expected to start behind center for the Rams, while Colt McCoy takes over for the Cardinals. Stafford was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol on Tuesday. Murray has a hamstring injury that will keep him out for the first time this season.

