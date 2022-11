MUNICH (AP) — Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate is active for Tampa Bay’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany in his return from a neck injury. Brate hasn’t played in a month but practiced all week. He also sustained a concussion earlier in the season. Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is active after returning from a groin injury.

