Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been cleared to practice, a significant step in his return to the NFL following an 11-game suspension. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women during massage therapy sessions. He reached a settlement with the league in August to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment. To this point, Watson has been permitted only to attend meetings and work out at the team’s facility. The Browns don’t practice until Wednesday, when Watson will rejoin his teammates on the field. As long as he continues to meet conditions of the agreement, Watson will make his debut for the Browns on Dec. 4 against Houston, which drafted him in 2017.

