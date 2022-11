MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says it is trying to establish the full facts behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Portugal great said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag and that he felt betrayed. So far only excerpts have been released and United says it will wait before issuing a full response.

