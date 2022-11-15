Banged-up Titans turn plug-and-play into stingy defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans keep swapping bodies in and out on defense. They’ve used 24 different starters alone midway through the season. Now the Titans face another challenge Thursday night in defending four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. The way Tennessee is playing, someone will be ready. Two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard says they’re just a plug-and-play team where it’s like everyone’s held to the same standard. Backups are expected to prepare like starters and are held to the same standards. Byard says that’s why there’s no drop-off in games. The Titans rank second against the run and eighth in fewest points allowed in the NFL.

