Big 12 teams enter final stretch knowing there are no gimmes

Six teams remain alive for the second spot in the Big 12 championship game with two weeks to go and others are still trying to become bowl-eligible. It’s likely many of these final games will be close. The average winning margin in Big 12 games is 13.5 points. That’s the lowest among the Power Five conferences. In 27 of the 35 Big 12 games the margin at some point in the fourth quarter was eight points or less. Fifteen of those 27 games ended up decided by one score.

