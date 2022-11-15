Boston Bruins hire firm to review player vetting process

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired a law firm led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to review their player vetting process after signing prospect Mitchell Miller and then rescinding his contract offer. Miller was convicted of assault in 2016 for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. Boston signed Miller to an entry-level NHL contract earlier this month even though the Arizona Coyotes previously relinquished their rights to him after drafting him in 2020. The Bruins faced criticism and rescinded the offer days later. Bruins President Cam Neely said the team ‘dropped the ball’ in its vetting process.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.