Cleveland’s Francona wins AL Manager of the Year award

Cleveland’s Terry Francona was voted the American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night, winning the award for the third time in 10 seasons after leading the Guardians to the AL Central title. Francona received 17 of 30 first-place votes and nine second-place votes for 112 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde finished second after leading the Orioles to a 31-win turnaround. Seattle’s Scott Servais was third, Houston’s Dusty Baker finished fourth, while New York’s Aaron Boone was fifth.

