Colgate denies Boeheim 1,000th win clubbing Orange 80-68

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Tucker Richardson scored 27 points with the help of seven 3-pointers, Ryan Moffatt added 15 points and Colgate smacked Syracuse 80-68 on Tuesday night denying Orange coach Jim Boeheim his 1,000th-career win. In handing Boeheim his 427th-career defeat, Colgate led for most of the game. Oliver Lynch-Daniels’ 3 with 15:10 before intermission gave the Raiders the lead they maintained the rest of the game. Judah Mintz scored 20 points for Syracuse.

