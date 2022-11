MONTREAL (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves. Evgenii Dadonov scored his first goal of the season for the Canadiens (8-7-1). Jake Allen’ finished with 34 saves.

