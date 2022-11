PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Fousseyni Drame scored 22 points off of the bench to lead La Salle past Queens 72-60. Drame had eight rebounds and four steals for the Explorers. The Royals were led in scoring by Kenny Dye, who finished with 17 points and four assists.

