Joc Pederson, Martín Pérez accept $19.65M qualifying offers

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Joc Pederson and left-hander Martín Pérez were the only players to accept $19.65 million qualifying offers from their former teams and end their free agency. Pederson decided to stay with the San Francisco Giants and Pérez with the Texas Rangers. Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and Xander Bogaerts were among those who declined the offers, joined by Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, Willson Contreras and Carlos Rodón along with Chris Bassitt, Brandon Nimmo, Nathan Eovaldi and Tyler Anderson.

