Miller scores 19 points, No. 18 Alabama beats South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Brandon Miller scored 19 points and No. 18 Alabama beat South Alabama 65-55 on Tuesday night. Miller, a McDonald’s All-American from Antioch, Tennessee, hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first four minutes and Alabama (3-0) led throughout. Up 32-22 at the half, Alabama pushed its advantage to 20 in the second half before South Alabama made a late run. Neither team shot particularly well, with the Crimson Tide connecting on 32.4% and the Jaguars 29.6%. Isaiah Moore scored 20 points for South Alabama (1-2).

