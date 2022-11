OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell put up 25 points, knocking down 6 of 10 shots from behind the arc and sparking a 13-3 run midway through the second half to earn Mississippi a 70-58 win over Chattanooga. Murrell scored just eight points in the first half and scored 14 of his 25 points in a five-minute stretch of the second half. Jake Stephens had 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead Chattanooga.

