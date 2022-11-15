NFL, Skydance Media partner on new sports content studio

The NFL is branching out further into the entertainment marketplace by teaming up with Skydance Media to create a studio that will produce sports content for various platforms. The NFL and Skydance Media are both making investments into Skydance Sports. NFL chief operating officer Hans Schroeder says the league has been exploring a partnership like this for over a year, and pointed to $60 billion in investments by companies into content, mostly in the digital space.

