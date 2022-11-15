No. 17 Baylor women edge SMU 58-55 after losing Blackwell

WACO, Texas (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 13 points and No. 17 Baylor held off SMU 58-55 despite losing leading scorer Aijha Blackwell early in the game. Blackwell scored her only two points from the foul line with 2:21 to play in the opening quarter. She exited at the next deadball with what appeared to be a leg injury. After a 3-pointer and a layup by Catarina Ferreira the Bears were up 50-39 with 8:43 to play but missed their next 10 shots while SMU scored 11 straight. Chantae Embry scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for SMU.

