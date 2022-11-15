No. 17 San Diego State beats Stanford for first time, 74-62

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series. Lamont Butler had 11 points and six assists and Keshad Johnson added 11 points for San Diego State. Spencer Jones led Stanford (1-2) with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Harrison Ingram had 11 points.

