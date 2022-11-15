Northwestern uses big 2nd half to beat Georgetown 75-63

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chase Audige scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half, Boo Buie had all 12 of his points after halftime and Northwestern beat Georgetown 75-63 in the first meeting between the schools. Robbie Beran made a wide open 3-pointer from the corner, off a nice pass from Julian Roper II, to extend Northwestern’s lead to 70-57 with 3:37 left. The Wildcats were 8 of 15 from 3-point range in the second half with three makes from Audige and two from Buie. Beran finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for Northwestern (3-0). The Wildcats were 14 of 33 from distance and shot 40.3% overall.

