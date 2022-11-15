Qatar to count emissions from World Cup shuttle flights
By The Associated Press
World Cup host nation Qatar said Tuesday it will count emissions produced from daily flights ferrying fans during the tournament between the Gulf emirates toward the event’s overall carbon footprint. Qatar has claimed the upcoming tournament will be “carbon neutral,” but environmental experts have questioned its accounting. Qatar’s environment minister Sheikh Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani told The Associated Press that the emissions of the daily flights would be counted.