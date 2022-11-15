Texas All-Star lefty Pérez accepts $19.65M qualifying offer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-Star left-hander Martin Pérez has accepted a $19.65 million qualifying offer to remain with the Texas Rangers. Pérez returned to the Rangers on a $4 million contract before the start of spring training earlier this year. He went 12-8 with a career-best 2.89 ERA in 32 starts. Of 14 big league players with qualifying offers from their teams, only Pérez and San Francisco outfielder Joc Pederson accepted. The 31-year-old Pérez is 75-77 with a 4.43 ERA over 11 big league seasons with Texas, Boston and Minnesota.

