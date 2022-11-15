Verhaege scores 2 goals, Panthers beat Capitals 5-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice in the final minutes and the Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 5-2. Verhaeghe scored on a loose puck to give the Panthers a two-goal lead with 3 minutes remaining before scoring into an empty net with 1:24 left. Florida also got goals from Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart and Nick Cousins, while Sergei Bobrovsky made 41 saves for his first win since Nov. 3. Dylan Strome and John Carlson scored for Washington. Florida improved to 5-1-1 at home.

