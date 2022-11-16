Celtics missing Smart (ankle), Brogdon (hamstring) vs Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Boston guard Marcus Smart has been ruled out the game against the Atlanta Hawks because of right ankle inflammation. The East-leading Celtics also are missing guard Malcolm Brogdon, who is sitting out his fourth straight game with an ailing right hamstring. Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 assists per game, having started all 14 contests before the trip to Atlanta. Brogdon is averaging 13.7 points in 11 games off the bench.

