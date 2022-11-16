Citron, Miles lead No. 9 Irish to easy win over Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Sonia Citron finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Olivia Miles added 21 points before getting ejected and No. 9 Notre Dame pounded Northwestern 92-58. Lauren Ebo chipped in with 19 points and seven rebounds. Dara Mabrey broke a tie with her sister for career 3-pointers in an otherwise rough outing and the Irish rolled to an easy win. They led by 17 at halftime after things took a heated turn late in the second quarter. Notre Dame’s Natalija Marshall and the Northwestern’s Paige Mott got tied up and had some words. The Wildcats’ Caileigh Walsh, Courtney Shaw and Jasmine McWilliams were ejected for leaving the bench. Miles also got involved and picked up a technical. She was called for another one late in the third.

