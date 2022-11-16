Gilgeous-Alexander nets 42, hits winner as OKC beats Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and matched a career high with 42 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 121-120. Gilgeous- Alexander scored 30 points in the second half, making nine of his 10 field goals in the final quarters. Kristips Porzingis scored 27 points for Washington, which had its four-game winning streak halted. Bradley Beal, whose jumper with 6.1 seconds remaining gave the Wizards a 120-118 lead, finished with 25 points. Beal returned after missing five games, three while in the league’s health and safety protocols and two for rest.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.