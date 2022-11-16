Matthew Stafford practices for Rams, expected to play Sunday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to play for the Los Angeles Rams this weekend after missing one game in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Stafford practiced with the Rams on Wednesday, and he is on track to come out of the protocol in time to face the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, coach Sean McVay said. Stafford sat out of the Rams’ 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. John Wolford, who started in Stafford’s place, missed practice Wednesday with a reoccurrence of his stiff neck. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback apparently was injured in the previous week’s loss at Tampa Bay.

