No. 15 LSU women reach 100 points for 4th straight game

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese had 29 points and 15 rebounds and No. 15 LSU scored 100-plus points for the fourth straight game, beating Houston Christian 101-47. LSU set a program record for the most consecutive games eclipsing the century mark with four, breaking the previous record set in the 1995 season. LSU led 71-37 entering the fourth quarter and used a run of 24-2 to build a 55-point lead. Freshman Alisa Williams, who entered with three minutes left, grabbed a loose ball and sank an offbalance shot in traffic with 19.9 seconds left to reach 101 points on the Tigers final possession of the game.

