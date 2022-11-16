No. 19 Maryland women beat Davidson 70-52

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 19 points with six assists and four steals, Abby Meyers added 14 points and No. 19 Maryland beat Davidson 70-52. Maryland’s defense held Davidson to 38.2% shooting and forced 30 turnovers it used to score 16 points. Shyanne Sellers had five of the Terrapins 18 steals to go with her 11 points. Faith Masonius added 12 points and Brinae Alexander grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds for Maryland. Meyers, a transfer from Princeton, crossed the 1,000-point threshold for her career.

