No. 21 Tulane hosts nemesis SMU with AAC hopes at stake

No. 21 Tulane is hoping to break a seven-game losing streak against SMU when the Green Wave hosts the Mustangs in a week-night game with implications in the American Athletic Conference race. Tulane fell into a three-way tie for first atop the ACC with a loss to UCF last week but can still assure itself a spot in the league title game by winning its final two contests. SMU is just one game behind Tulane, UCF and Cincinnati in the AAC standings and still has a chance to win the conference. But the Mustangs will need to win out and get some help in the form of Cincinnati or UCF losses.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.