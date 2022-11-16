Ryan eager to make most of 2nd chance as Colts starter

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan refused to stray from his regular routine. Not after throwing nine interceptions and losing fumbles in his first seven games with the Indianapolis Colts. Not after suffering a separated throwing shoulder. Not even after being benched for the first time in his 15-year career. Instead, the 37-year-old quarterback kept working his way back. Last weekend, he reclaimed the starting job and led the Colts to a victory at Las Vegas. Now, Ryan finds himself back in charge of an offense that may, finally, be starting to look like most people anticipated.

