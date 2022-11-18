Curry, Wiggins help Warriors beat Knicks 111-101

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, Andrew Wiggins added 20 points with seven rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks 111-101. Klay Thompson had 20 points with four 3-pointers and showed signs of finding his shooting groove. He hit 4 of his first 6 shots with three 3s for 11 early points. Jordan Poole scored 13 points off the bench and JaMychal Green 12. Draymond Green contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Julius Randle scored 20 to lead the cold-shooting Knicks.

