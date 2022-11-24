Abram scores 26, leads Ole Miss over Stanford 72-68

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Amaree Abram scored a career-high 26 points on 12-of-18 shooting and Ole Miss edged Stanford 72-68 in the ESPN Events Invitational. The Rebels never trailed but needed a clutch 3-pointer from Abram — who was 2 for 2 behind the arc — and four free throws by Jaemyn Brakefield in the final 30 seconds. Stanford was 10 down with less than three minutes to play but James Keefe converted a three-point play and Harrison Ingram scored the next five points to pull the Cardinal within 65-63 with a minute to go. Ingram led finished with a career-high 24 points for the Cardinals,

