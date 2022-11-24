Berhalter’s messages go unseen ahead of World Cup match

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Friendship only goes so far when buddies become rivals in sports. United States coach Gregg Berhalter considers himself a friend to England counterpart Gareth Southgate but communication between the two has been cut off recently with both leading teams at the World Cup. Berhalter says he has been sending Southgate messages on Whatsapp “but I haven’t seen the blue checkmark.” The Americans will face England in Group B on Friday. Southgate joked it wasn’t possible to have a “real” friendship with a rival coach but came clean later. He says ”you return to the friendship” after the competition ends.

