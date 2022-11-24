Skip to Content
Japan’s Doan savors answering Germany jibes at World Cup

By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan had to grit his teeth when he heard people saying his team would be an easy opponent for Germany at the World Cup. Doan plays for German first-division team Freiburg. He says “I listened to their talks with a fake smile on my face and in my heart.” On Wednesday the 24-year-old midfielder sparked a remarkable comeback and arguably the biggest result in Japan’s World Cup history when he scored the equalizer in Japan’s 2-1 win. Doan says “I thought it was the coolest thing I could do as a man to shut them up by winning.”

