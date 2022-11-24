Joiner, NC State run past Dayton in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 20 of his 27 points after halftime and North Carolina State used a big second-half run to take control and beat Dayton 76-64 in Thursday’s consolation bracket at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Joiner thrived particularly at the foul line by making 11 of 13 free throws after halftime for the Wolfpack. Terquavion Smith added 11 points. The Wolfpack took control with a 17-0 run after trailing 39-38. Toumani Camara scored 19 points for the Flyers. Dayton is the preseason Atlantic 10 favorite and was ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25 before falling out this week.