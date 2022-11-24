Jones, Boum each score 22, Xavier beats Florida in Portland

PORTLAND (AP) — Colby Jones and Souley Boum each scored 22 points and Xavier beat Florida 90-83 in opening-round play of the Phil Knight Legacy. Xavier was ahead by as many as 11 points in the second half, but its lead was cut to one possession three times down the stretch, the last with 3:14 to play. Xavier was off the mark on a 3-pointer, but grabbed the offensive rebound and Adam Kunkel made a driving layup to start a run of six straight points for an 88-79 lead. Jones was 8 of 12 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and Boum made seven field goals and seven free throws. Xavier shot 56% overall, including 10 of 20 from distance.

