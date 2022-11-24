NEW ORLEANS — Led by K’mani Doughty’s 20 points, the New Orleans Privateers defeated the IUPUI Jaguars 87-84 on Thursday. The Privateers improved to 2-3 with the win and the Jaguars fell to 1-5.

