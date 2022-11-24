No. 1 North Carolina pulls away from Portland late, 89-81

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Pete Nance scored 28 points, Caleb Love added 23 and No. 1 North Carolina survived an unexpected test from Portland to beat the Pilots 89-81 in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels needed a late 14-3 run to finally pull away from one of the tournament’s host schools. Love carried the Tar Heels in the first half with 16 points. Nance picked up the slack after halftime with 20 points and matched his career high in scoring set last season when he was playing for Northwestern. Moses Wood led Portland with 21 points.

