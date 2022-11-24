No. 22 Tennessee beats USC in OT at Atlantis semifinals

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Julian Phillips scored a season-high 25 points to help No. 22 Tennessee hold off Southern California 73-66 in overtime in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The first-year forward made 7 of 13 shots and 10 of 12 free throws to go with eight rebounds for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi overcame a rough shooting game to hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:45 left in the extra period. Boogie Ellis scored 21 points in his second big output in as many days to lead the Trojans. Tennessee will next face No. 3 Kansas for the Atlantis title Friday.

